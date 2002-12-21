5,000 Students Cooperating With PANA

SHIRAZ -- Managing Director of the Pupils Association News Agency (PANA) Ahmad Ja'fari Chamazkati said On Saturday that over five thousands students throughout the country were cooperating with PANA in collecting and disseminating news.

PANA is to train and enroll another 20,000 students in a bid to further broaden its scope of activities and operational capability in the country, IRNA said.

PANA, affiliated to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), is now independently collecting and disseminating news, he said.

PANA has successfully covered cultural and educational events in the country since it started operation, he concluded.