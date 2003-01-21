Recycling Solid Waste Not Economically Efficient

TEHRAN -- "Management and planning for producing compost, which constitutes a fundamental part of the recycling program in our country, is not economically efficient," said Dr. Abolqassem Omrani, the chairman of the Recycling Solid Waste Committee of the Iranian Society of Environmentalists.

On the threshold of the 4th National Biennial Conference of the Iranian Society of Environmentalists, he said, "Recycling solid waste is a new issue in the world and it has been developing very fast in recent years. "But in Iran, despite people's interest, it has not progressed rapidly. It should be noted that the big cities of Tehran, Shiraz, Isfahan, and Mashhad have launched solid waste recycling programs."

He referred to the warm welcome of governmental and nongovernmental organizations to holding monthly sessions on the topic at the Healthcare Faculty of Tehran University and expressed hope that efforts would be made to teach people about conservation.

The 4th National Biennial Conference of the Iranian Society of Environmentalists is being held on February 18 in Tehran.