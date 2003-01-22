Military Buildup Sets Stage for Iraq War

LONDON -- U.S. and British leaders insist war is not the only way to force Iraqi President Saddam Hussein to disarm, but the accelerating military buildup sets the stage for a confrontation that few analysts believe can be avoided.

France, Germany and China raised their voices in the UN Security Council on Monday against any early attack on Iraq and in favor of giving more time for UN weapons inspections.

But as formidable U.S. and British forces gather in the Persian Gulf, such diplomatic obstacles may simply nudge Washington away from seeking a second council resolution authorizing war, Reuters reported.

"We cannot be shocked into impotence because we are afraid of the difficult choices that are ahead of U.S.," said Secretary of State Colin Powell -- not the leading U.S. hawk on Iraq.

Iraqi analyst Mustafa Alani said the scale of the military preparations left him in no doubt that the United States would invade Iraq soon, probably without another UN resolution.

Alani, a researcher at London's Royal United Services Institute, said the United States would have an ample force of 120,000 to 150,000 troops in the region by mid-February.

He said such an extensive deployment was complex and costly, in terms of money and agreements with host states. "You don't go through all this unless you have made a decision for war."

Alani argued that the buildup went well beyond what was required to back diplomacy with the threat of force, predicting that U.S. leaders would ramp up their rhetoric next month.

Chief UN arms inspector Hans Blix reports to the Security Council on Monday on his findings and the level of Iraqi cooperation. The council debates his report on Wednesday.

Not everyone is convinced that U.S. President George W. Bush and British Prime Minister Yony Blair, who are due to meet on January 31, have already made up their minds.

___ Tough Talk --- Blair insisted on Tuesday that Iraq was lying over weapons of mass destruction and called next week's report by Blix and Mohamed Elbaradei, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, an "important date" in the approach to possible war.

Blair said inspections could not go on for ever and reiterated that London and Washington reserved the right to attack Iraq without fresh UN backing if it failed to disarm.

"Nobody can know for sure, but I think the Smericans and British have formalized some kind of deadline by which they must be absolutely ready to go to war," said Gerd Nonneman, a Middle East expert at Lancaster University. "That's not the same as a decision to go to war, but I'm sure they believe war is far more likely than otherwise."

He said the only way to promote an alternative outcome such as Saddam's removal by coup or exile was to convince everyone in Baghdad that an overwhelming attack was on the way.

The European Union is in disarray over Iraq.

British support for the United States contrasts with Germany's refusal to back military action even if the Security Council authorizes it.

"We might be in a situation now in which Britain is keener on a second UN resolution than Germany," said one European diplomat, adding that anti-war Germany, now council president, might prefer no resolution to having to vote against one.

--- UN Fig-Leaf --- European, Arab and many other countries see further UN diplomacy as vital to securing broad international support for any attack on Iraq, but it is not clear that this concern weighs heavily with a U.S. administration bent on removing Saddam.

"If the British and Americans are not certain a resolution will pass, they won't take the risk," Alani said.

The United States and Britain could build a case that Iraq was in "material breach" of last year's Resolution 1441 which gave Baghdad a "final opportunity" to disarm or risk serious consequences -- shorthand for military action. "They believe the risk of doing without a second resolution is manageable," Alani said. "If military action is quick and successful, they don't see public opinion as a major problem."

Such U.S. thinking creates unease in Europe and beyond, with many governments wanting the UN inspectors to provide firm evidence of Iraqi defiance before any slide towards war.

"If time buys peace, it's an important bet," the European diplomat said. "If it just buys another game for Saddam to play with the international community, we are in a bad situation. "So we must be very robust on deployment, on messages that we send to Baghdad and be as unified as possible."

Saddam's Iraqi opponents doubt the Iraqi leader will be swayed to abandon his alleged weapons of mass destruction.