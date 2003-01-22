Khatami: No Country Entitled to Change Ruler of Another State

TEHRAN -- Iranian President Mohammad Khatami here Wednesday said that no country is entitled to change the ruler of another state.

Referring to the U.S. plans to change the ruler of Iraq, he said U.S. was looking for a pretext to attack Iraq in the face of UN opposition, but he hoped that the Security Council could do something to stop Washington.

"I think America wants to look for a pretext to attack Iraq, but as we have said we are opposed to that since an attack will not benefit anybody, even America," he told reporters after a cabinet session.

"We hope that the UN Security Council will act so that the issue is resolved without a war," Khatami said, adding "I think the Security Council will not simply agree with an attack". Asked about U.S. and Britain's proposal to Saddam Hussein to voluntarily quit power in order to avert a war, the Iranian president said, "We believe that any change of government in Iraq must come from its people since this will benefit both Iraqis and the region."

"We think it is wrong to interfere in Iraq in order to change its government. We do not propose a government to quit power by force.

However, Iraq must definitely submit to international principles," Khatami said.

The president welcomed a regional meeting, to be held in Istanbul Thursday, in order to find a peaceful solution to the standoff between Iraq and the U.S. "We defend any conference which entails coordination, unanimity and consultation over security and stability in the region," he said as foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and Saudi Arabia prepared to meet in Istanbul ahead of another meeting of the same countries' heads of state.

"We hope that we would reach a common ground on regional security, not only restricted to Iraq, during the summit conference which will be held after the foreign ministers' meeting in order to prove that regional issues have to be resolved by their people without need to outside interference," Khatami said.

Turkey has invited the six countries to take part in the conference, aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the Iraqi crisis amid U.S. threats to oust Saddam Hussein.

Turkish Foreign Minister Yasar Yakis also said in an interview published on Wednesday Iraq must work harder to convince UN arms inspectors and neighboring countries that it no longer possesses weapons of mass destruction or poses a security threat, Yakis was speaking the day before he was due to host the meeting with his counterparts from Egypt, Iran, Jordan, Saudia Arabia and Syria to seek a peaceful resolution of the Iraq crisis.

"We could tell the Iraqi administration to adopt an attitude that could be described as 'pro-active' regarding arms inspectors," Yakis told the English-language Turkish Daily News.

Yakis suggested he saw the Thursday meeting, billed as a "summit" by Ankara, as an opportunity to increase pressure on Baghdad.

"Turkey could say all this on its own, we could do that," he said. "But six countries coming together and saying all this means something else. "The international community must be convinced that Iraq no longer constitutes a threat to its neighbors and to the region."