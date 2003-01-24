Indonesia to Send Envoy to Help Ease N. Korea Nuclear Crisis

JAKARTA -- Indonesia plans to send a special envoy to North Korea to try and end the crisis over its nuclear program, a Foreign Ministry official said Friday.

The official, who declined to be identified, said the initiative came from President Megawati Sukarnoputri.

"She has offered to facilitate some kind of dialogue," the official told AFP.

Nana Sutresma, a former ambassador to Britain, had been selected as the special envoy. But there was no schedule for when he would leave and no response so far from North Korea to the proposal to send an envoy, the official said.

Megawati visited North Korea in March last year and met its supreme leader Kim Jong-il. She urged the North to resume dialogue with the world and delivered a message from the South Korean leadership.

Indonesia has friendly ties with both Koreas.

South Korea is a major investor here while relations with North Korea date back to a visit by Megawati's father, President Sukarno, to Pyongyang in 1964.