Drought Spells Misery for Proud Ethiopian Farmers

ASEBE TEFERI, Ethiopia -- Faissal Junde once lived the traditional, self sufficient life of an Ethiopian peasant farmer, tilling a small plot of land and rearing cattle in the eastern region of Hararghe.

But a drought that began in 2001 has devastated sorghum and maize crops, reducing faissal and other proud peasant farmers in the region to eating roots and wild fruits. They now queue up for food aid, which relief workers say is fast running out.

Until the drought, Faissal's family of eight had thrived on their crop, their oxen and qat plants -- a stimulant prized in the Horn of Africa. He was able to afford life's little luxuries like coffee, sugar and clothes for his children.

"Difficult times set in as rains stopped and cropland and qat plants were stunted and shrivelled," Faissal said at Asebe Teferi, a town 350km (217 miles) east of the capital Addis Ababa.

The drought now threatens 11 million Ethiopians with severe food shortages in the next few months, according to UN aid workers.

Aid workers say they urgently need more donations to prevent food supplies running out when the effects of the drought peak between April and June.

***** Children Ate Wild Plants****** But Faissal was thankful for what he received.

"My wife, who has not seen so much wheat for a long time, will now grind the wheat and prepare porridge for the children who had survived on wild fruits and roots of wild plants," he said, shuffling away from the distribution center.

Another farmer, Ashene Umer, 40, said the drought had all but wiped out his qat plants which had earned him $50 three times a year. "There was no need for me to plant crops. I used to buy all of life's essentials from sales of qat, but as the drought set in, rivers from which I used to irrigate my farm dried up, and the qat plants were shrivelled and stunted."

"Alongside my qat farm I was a proud man who could count up to three choice oxen, the value of which was estimated at over $150 each," Ashene said. "But everything was lost and my family of six were turned into virtual beggars," he said, taking away 2.5kg of U.S. aid wheat to feed his family. (AFP)