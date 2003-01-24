Iran, Romania to Hold 15th Economic Commission in Tehran

VIENNA -- Iran and Romania will hold the 15th meeting of the Joint Economic Commission in Tehran on January 25, reported IRNA.

Representatives of Romanian Ministries of Industry and Trade, Agriculture, Foreign Affairs, industrialists and Romanian banks are expected to take part in the meeting.

Romanian Minister of Industry and Trade Dan Ivan Pobescu will also attend the meeting as the co-chairman of the commission.

Iranian Minister of Industry and Mines Is'haq Jahangiri also undertakes the co-chairmanship of the commission.

Trade stood at 50 million dollars in the year 2002 between Iran and Romania and the two countries have agreed to double the figure in the year 2003.

Iranian and Romanian trade includes industrial cooperation ranging from manufacturing tractors, machinery, locomotives, railway industry, to oil industry, electric energy and setting up cement plants.