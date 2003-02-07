Intl. Tourism Exhibit Opens in Kish

KISH, Hormozgan Province -- An international tourism exhibition opened here in this southern Iranian island on Thursday evening.

Some 85 Iranian tourist companies as well as tourist companies from Turkey, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan are putting on display their potentials at the five-day exhibition which is aimed at promoting their tourism industries.

Several cultural programs, including folk music and puppet shows, will be performed during the exhibition which is being organized by Kish Tourism Center and a private company.

During the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition which was attended by Managing Director of Kish Free Zone Organization, Hossein Qassemi, Head of Iran's Tourism Organization, Abd-Khodaei, referred to the Kish Island as one of the most beautiful coral islands in the world.

Close to one million tourists visit this attractive southern Iranian island each year, reported IRNA.