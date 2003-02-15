Shanghai Soars With Plan for World's Tallest Building

SHANGHAI -- Shanghai is preparing to house one of the world's most celebrated symbols of capitalist success by 2007, after work resumed Thursday on a 101-storey skyscraper its Japanese builders hope will be the tallest on the globe.

Shrugging off the threat of terror attacks in the wake of September 11, Mori Building President Minoru Mori said the Shanghai world financial center will snatch the coveted title of tallest building from Malaysia's Petronas towers.

"We have many earthquakes in Japan. Compared to earthquakes, the chance of a terrorist attack is slim, maybe one in a thousand," Mori told Reuters in an interview.

Fears of terror attacks on high-profile structures have grown since one leveled New York's world trade center in 2001, killing about 3,000 people.

With a gaping hole near its top, the glassy 100-billion-yen ($824-million) world financial center will soar 492 meters (1,614 ft) within a stone's throw of the 88-storey Jinmao Tower -- now the world's third tallest -- and the glass-and-steel Shanghai stock exchange.

By comparison, Malaysia's Petronas Towers are 452 meters (1,483 feet) high and Chicago's famed sears tower is 442 meters (1,450 ft) tall.

"Our building will be a key landmark in Shanghai's skyline," Mori said after a piling ceremony attended by top city officials.

"Jinmao will represent trade and the other building, stock trading," the silver-haired executive said through a translator.

It has been a long and turbulent journey for a project scuppered by funding problems during the Asian economic crisis of 1997 that now threatens to worsen a potential glut of office space.

But a beaming Mori brushed aside such fears.

"We are confident that the building will be completed on time. We welcome other companies to invest in it in future, including those from Europe and China," he said.

The project will provide 377,300 square meters of total floor area, the Mori Building Co said in a statement, including 70 storeys of office space and eight storeys for a hotel.

Capturing the Imagination Mori Building Co Ltd is heading a consortium with 33 other Japanese companies, including Japan's top telecoms firm NTT , Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and Tokyo Marine and Fire Insurance Co, company executives said.

Skyscrapers have captured the urban imagination ever since rivals Walter Chrysler and John Raskob erected the Chrysler and Empire state buildings in the heart of Manhattan in the 1930s.

The proposed edifice would add an impressive achievement to Shanghai's ever-growing list of achievements, which range from the world's first high-speed magnetic levitation train to the world's tallest ferris wheel.

But some have questioned whether the construction boom in Shanghai might cause an oversupply of real estate in China's commercial hub, although Mori said the city had room to spare.

Some analysts said high-grade office space had risen around 10 percent in 2002 in the Pudong financial district, where the world financial center -- to house about 70 storeys of office space and an eight-floor luxury hotel -- would be located.

Analysts expect high-grade office rentals to stay firm over the next few years as multinationals flock to set up shop in Shanghai, eyeing the massive Chinese market.

"By the time the building is complete, Shanghai might see a lack of office space in the top-notch level," Mori said.

"Most importantly, Shanghai is a maturing financial and trade region and the city will definitely be able to accommodate the supply from our building," he said. (Reuters)