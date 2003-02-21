Difficult Return for Bosnian Muslims in Serb-Controlled Area

KOZARAC, Bosnia-Hercegovina -- More than seven years after Bosnia's war ended, ethnic Muslims who are returning to Kozarac, a small town located in the Serb-run half of the country,

still feel isolated and abandoned. "Before the war it was like a `little Switzerland' inhabited by some 27,000 ethnic Muslims," said Amir Mahic, a young imam, who

returned to Kozarac in early 2000. Currently between 7,000 and 8,000 ethnic Muslims live in small red-brick houses, recently reconstructed with the help of a German Humanitarian Organization and grouped around a handful of brand new

mosques. Located some ten kilometers (six miles) west of the northwestern town of Prijedor, Kozarac is now in the Bosnian Serb entity of Republika Srpska, which along with the Muslim-Croat Federation makes

up Bosnia after the 1992-95 war. At the outbreak of the war the area underwent a campaign led by Bosnian Serb forces to exterminate its ethnic Muslim and Croatian

populations. In early 1992, Kozarac saw most houses owned by Muslim and

Croats, as well as its sixteen mosques, blown up by explosives. Some of the worst war crimes against Muslims were committed in the Prijedor region where the notorious Keraterm, Trnopolje and

Omarska concentration camps were set up. "We do not feel a need for revenge, since we believe in the justice of both the UN War Crimes Court in The Hague and the Bosnian state. We simply demand the same rights for Muslims as for the others," stressed Sakib Dzaferovic, chief imam in Kozarac, who was

detained for four months in Serb camps. Dzaferovic plays down the attacks on Muslim property in September and October 2002, before and during the country's general

elections. Only some 50 kilometers (30 miles) east of Kozarac, ethnic Serbs are in the majority in the Bosnian Serb capital of Banja Luka as well as in Prijedor. However, there are only a few of them in

Kozarac. According to Mahic, only five houses in Kozarac are inhabited by

Serb families. However, grouped around a cup of coffee during a long idle afternoon, Muslim returnees to Kozarac agree on one thing, people would return in much greater numbers if they could secure a job and

a place to live. The unemployment rate in Republika Srpska stands at 40 percent,

affecting notably ethnic Muslims. "Almost half of the houses were rebuilt with help from international organisations," Muhic said. "But one can not eat

walls," he warned. Despite owning a small house, which was given to her for free, Kanija Sahoric complains that her 20-year-old twins cannot find

jobs. "No one wants to hire them since they are Muslims," she

complains. "The only ones who are not jobless here are imams," adds a

neighbor. Since the returns started in 1999, international aid has slowly

decreased. "Arab countries did not give a single (convertible) mark to the

RS. Everything went to the Muslim-Croat Federation," warned Mahic. Meanwhile, Bosnian Serb authorities spare their rather limited

resources for the ethnic Serb community. "We had a lot of problems to open a school and we had to pay teachers by ourselves since the government did not want to have a

school here," Mahic said. "The RS government did not invest in this region," added

Dzaferovic. According to Dzaferovic it should be possible to produce healthy

food in the region and develop tourism. However, the fields remain abandoned. before the war, Sahoric was cultivating several hectares (acres) of land in Kozarac. Since

she returned she hasn't even seen that land. During Bosnia's war 2.2 million people, more than half of the country's population, were forced to flee their homes. So far nearly one million have returned. (AFP)