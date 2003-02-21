Iranian, Syrian Presidents Discuss Iraq Crisis on Phone

DAMASCUS -- Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Khatami in a telephone contact Thursday evening discussed the two countries' stances on key regional and international issues, especially the Iraq crisis, Syria's official SANA news agency said Assad and Khatami conferred on the two sides' similar views in the Senior Official's Meeting (SOM) of the 13th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit which is currently underway in Malaysia.

Senior officials of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) began their meeting Thursday morning to draw up strategies and lay the groundwork for the revitalization of the biggest grouping after the United Nations (UN).

Officials from 114 member countries would put their heads together over the next two days, ahead of the ministerial meeting on Saturday, to iron out issues and transform the movement into a credible platform to resolve problems and address global challenges.

Iran hopes that NAM summit can help prevent war in Iraq because conflict would damage stability and security in the Middle East. Iran and Iraq share a border and about 80 percent of the Iraqi population reside close to the border.

Iran is against any attack on Iraq as it would cause further damage to the already deteriorated situation in the Persian Gulf, IRNA reported.