Iranian, Syrian Presidents Discuss Iraq Crisis on Phone
Senior officials of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) began their meeting Thursday morning to draw up strategies and lay the groundwork for the revitalization of the biggest grouping after the United Nations (UN).
Officials from 114 member countries would put their heads together over the next two days, ahead of the ministerial meeting on Saturday, to iron out issues and transform the movement into a credible platform to resolve problems and address global challenges.
Iran hopes that NAM summit can help prevent war in Iraq because conflict would damage stability and security in the Middle East. Iran and Iraq share a border and about 80 percent of the Iraqi population reside close to the border.
Iran is against any attack on Iraq as it would cause further damage to the already deteriorated situation in the Persian Gulf, IRNA reported.