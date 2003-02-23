NAM Host Mahathir Accuses West of Targeting Muslims

KUALA LUMPUR -- Western nations are targeting Muslims rather than weapons of mass destruction in their drive toward war against Iraq, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Sunday.

The incoming chairman of the 114-nation Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which holds a summit here Monday, cited the West's differing treatment of North Korea and Iraq as proof.

"The fact that North Korea's open admission that it has weapons of mass destruction has met only with mild admonishment by the West seems to prove that indeed it is against Muslims and not against the fear of possession of weapons of mass destruction by the so-called rogue states," Mahathir told a business forum.

Both Iraq and North Korea are members of NAM.

Mahathir, a moderate Muslim leader who has previously warned that an attack on Iraq would fan the flames of global terrorism, said a new war in the Persian Gulf would "simply anger more Muslims who are likely to view it as a strike against their religion rather than against terrorism".

Foreign ministers meeting ahead of the summit have already approved a resolution rejecting action against Iraq which has not been sanctioned by the United Nations, AFP reported.

NAM, which represents two-thirds of the UN, will also call on Iraq to cooperate "actively" with weapons inspectors searching for banned weapons of mass destruction.

The 77-year-old Malaysian leader Mahathir, who has been in power for more than 21 years, also hit out at the paranoia created by the global war against terrorism.

"We are afraid of Muslims, of Arabs, of bearded people," he told the Forum of Business Executives and Diplomats on the sidelines of the NAM conference.

Mahathir, in typical shoot-from-the-lip style, has previously described Bush's military threat against Iraq as a "primitive" response to the task of disarming President Saddam Hussein's regime.

"In the Stone Age the way of settling problems was to kill other people," he said.

The prime minister was equally scathing about a call for jihad or holy war in defense of Iraq in a broadcast purportedly by terror mastermind Osama bin Laden. He said it was "a stupid idea".

But, he says, an invasion of Iraq will simply add to the perceived oppression of Muslims and the feeling of helplessness in Islamic countries which gave rise to the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S. Mahathir has acknowledged that the major powers rarely listen to the voice of NAM, but said he hoped the organization's opinion would lend weight to the recent street protests of millions of people around the world.

Most member states are developing countries without international clout, but many are also key players in the U.S. war on terrorism -- with NAM's roll-call stuffed with countries from the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

NAM was formed as an alternative to the Western and Eastern blocs in the 1950s and has been seen as increasingly irrelevant since the collapse of the Soviet Union. But with Iraq itself a member state, the crisis over its alleged weapons of mass destruction is regarded as an opportunity to reverse the decline in the organization's fortunes.

The movement also includes in its ranks 50 of the 57 members of the Organization of the Islamic Conference (OIC), and Mahathir has called a special "informal" OIC meeting on Iraq for the day after the summit.

NAM put pressure on Iraq Sunday to defuse the Persian Gulf time-bomb by "actively" cooperating with UN weapons inspectors, while warning the United States against a go-it-alone war.

NAM thrashed out a resolution rejecting a U.S.-led attack on Iraq without the go-ahead from the United Nations over four days of talks ahead of a summit Monday.

The statement was finalized as U.S. President George W. Bush gave the UN a new ultimatum: Pass a resolution authorizing force against Iraq within two months or America will attack.

"Time is short. And this is the chance for the Security Council to show its relevance, and I believe the Security Council will show its relevance because Saddam Hussein has not disarmed," Bush said after talks with Spanish Prime Minister Jose Maria Aznar.