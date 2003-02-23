Putin Speaks to Blair About Iraq: Kremlin

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke Sunday to British Prime Minister Tony Blair about Iraq, explaining Moscow's efforts to avert an attack on Baghdad, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"The president of Russia informed the British prime minister about the efforts, which are being taken not only by the Russian federation but also together with other governments, to find a political-diplomatic resolution to the Iraqi problem," the statement said.

It gave no further details, AFP reported.

The statement came after diplomatic sources in Baghdad confirmed that former Russian prime minister Yevgeny Primakov, an Arab specialist with close ties to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, arrived in Baghdad.

Russia has consistently said that the current Iraq crisis should be resolved through diplomacy.

Primakov was former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's envoy to the Persian Gulf during the crisis of 1990-1991 set off when Iraqi troops overran Kuwait.

His close relations with Saddam enabled him to intercede effectively in a standoff between Iraq and the United Nations in February 1998.

The 73-year-old, who started his career as a journalist in th Middle East, is a leading authority in Russia on Arab affairs. He headed the country's intelligence services in the 1990s and also served as foreign minister.