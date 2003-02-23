Australian Farmers Dust Off Their Raincoats

Sydney -- The 18,500 sheep on Rick Mould's 3,200-square-kilometre farm at Glendambo are in for a treat.

Last week, 56 millimeters of rain fell on their paddocks. That's more than in the whole of last year - and proof positive that Australia's worst drought in a generation has broken.

"It could not rain for another six months now, and it wouldn't matter," an ecstatic mould told anyone who would listen.

The sheep at Glendambo, 600 kilometers north of Adelaide, are not the only stock getting a welcome soaking.

At Josie Salmond's cattle station at Clermont, 800 kilometers north of Brisbane, it's the same story: 175 millimeters of rain in two days had filled up watering holes, drenched gangly animals and given a green sheen to the formerly parched land. "It's falling just everywhere around the district," bubbled Salmond. "It's going crazy."

At Longreach, a day's drive west of Brisbane, rancher John Beattie watched in wonder as 180 millimeters fell on his bone dry land in just 150 minutes.

"After about half an hour, I just sat back and enjoyed the show," a joyous Beattie said.

The rain has been so persistent, so widespread, that some who work on the land have begun moaning about the wet as they had once inveighed against the dry.

Leo Pech, a grape grower in the Barossa Valley north of Adelaide, risked offending those still looking to the skies for drought-breaking rain by saying that there could be too much of a good thing. "The rain is only helping now, but it must fine up," Pech said. "If you look at the extended forecast, sultry conditions next week also, there is always an element of concern."

Farmers wouldn't be farmers if they didn't complain about changes in the weather.

Geoff File, drought point man with the new South Wales state government, has given a scientific gloss to farm folks' pessimistic cast of mind with warnings that downpours on parched land could wash away as much as 100 tons of precious topsoil per hectare. Said File: "There's so much bare ground around with no grass cover at all that if we get heavy rains, we'll certainly get a lot of soil loss."

But not many farmers are listening to file and his alarming talk of thunderclaps being the crack of doom.

Rain makes the grass grow, which means farmers can stop buying feed for their flocks, which in turn means they can stop borrowing from banks.

Rowan Moore, a dairy farmer an hour's drive out of Sydney, has for the past month being buying everything his herd of 150 cattle eats.

He knows that his salvation is rain and that a continuing drought means bankruptcy.

"I haven't heard of a dairy producer across Australia that's making any money at all," he said. Only a change in the weather, from dry to wet, will change that.

The evidence indicated that the worst drought almost anyone can remember is coming to a close.

Grant beard from the national climate center, while cautioning that he could offer no guarantee, said the "beginning of the end" of the drought was well in train. "The drought has been so widespread, you wouldn't expect it to uniformly break over such a wide area," he said. "Some people will have to wait longer." But recent rains have shown farmers across Australia that the phenomenon of water falling from the sky is not the stuff of dreams.(DPA)