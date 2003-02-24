TEHRAN -- Iran's Football Federation (IFF) Sunday called up 30 players to attend the training sessions of national camp.

On March 28 and April 4, Iran and New Zealand will fight in a two-legged clash for the Asia-Pacific title.

In the preliminary round of 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Iran's under-23 side has been scheduled to play the Maldives on April 12 and 19, IRNA reported.

According to IFF, the invited footballers should attend the camp on February 25.

Here below comes the list of players summoned to the training camp: Ebrahim Mirzapour, Seyed Mahdi Rahmati, Nader Ghabishavi, Abbas Qassemi, Yahya Golmohammadi, Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh, Mohammad Nosrati, Jalal Kameli-Mofrad, Hamid Aziz-Zadeh, Reza Hassanzadeh, Alireza Nikbakht-Vahedi, Ali Badavi, Mehdi Amirabadi, Hossein Ka'bi, Javad Nekounam, Moharram Navidkia, Hamed Kavianpour, Iman Mob'ali, Yadollah Akbari, Mehrzad Ma'danchi, Asghar Taleb-Nassab, Mehdi Shiri, Ali Daei, Khodadad Azizi, Ali Samereh, Rahman Rezaei, Ali Karimi, Javad Kazemian, Edmond Bezic, Amin Mohtashami.