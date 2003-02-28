U.S.-Based China Dissident Loses Appeal Against Life Sentence

BEIJING -- U.S.-based dissident Wang Bingzhang lost his appeal Friday against a life sentence imposed for espionage and terrorism despite reported intervention from U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell.

"The trial is over and the court decided to maintain the previous verdict. It is the final decision," lawyer Yang Min told AFP from the court in southern Guangdong Province.

Wang, 55, was sentenced to life imprisonment February 10 by an intermediate court in Shenzhen after being convicted of espionage and leading a terrorist group.

He was found guilty of providing intelligence to Taiwan between 1982 and 1990 and obtaining "secret military material illegally" in exchange for money.

China admitted in December it had arrested Wang, six months after he disappeared.

Friends and rights groups claim Wang was kidnapped by Chinese agents from Vietnam near the China border, where he tried to meet with Chinese labor activists, and was brought into the country.

A lawsuit is being prepared in the United States to charge the Chinese government with international cross-border kidnapping of a U.S. national, the Free China Movement said.

After Wang's initial sentencing, the U.S. State Department expressed deep concern and questioned what it called an apparent lack of evidence and due process to substantiate the charges.

Lian Shengde, executive director of the Free China Movement, told AFP Friday that the matter had gone as far as Powell, who vowed to raise Wang's case during his visit to Beijing earlier this week. "Wang's sister three days ago met with U.S. embassy officials (in Beijing)," Lian said from Washington . "Embassy officials told her Colin Powell would definitely raise Wang's case."

The embassy could not immediately confirm this Friday, although Powell pointedly said after talks with China's top leaders that he was concerned about "setbacks" in China's human rights record, including the recent arrests of dissidents. The top U.S. diplomat also suggested China should not use counterterrorism to arrest dissidents, saying "building an open and creative society is part of fighting terrorism." The U.S. State Department has also expressed concern about Wang being charged with terrorism, with officials warning China on numerous occasions that the war on terrorism "must not be misused to repress legitimate political grievances or dissent."

The U.S. embassy in Beijing said it had requested permission to attend Wang's appeal decision but was turned down.

Lian on Friday dismissed the trial as a sham.

"We are not surprised by the verdicts believe the whole trial is a show ... before opening the trial, they had already made up their minds," he said.

Lian said he still held out hope that Chinese authorities might soon release Wang on medical parole, given pressure from the U.S. government.

Wang suffers from health problems, including frequent stomach aches.

"China thought the U.S. would overlook Wang's case because it needed China to not veto a resolution in the UN Security Council for war against Iraq, but now the U.S. doesn't seem to care about China's vote," Lian said.

Wang has been a staunch overseas critic of Beijing's communist regime for almost 20 years and denied the charges brought against him.

He has lived in the United Dtates since the late 1980s. Wang and two other democracy activists, French resident Yue Wu and U.S. resident Zhang Qi, were reported missing along Vietnam's northern border with China on June 26 and were found months later to be in Chinese police custody. (AFP)