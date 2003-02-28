Australian PM Ignores China's Objections to Aussie "Star Wars"

SYDNEY -- Prime Minister John Howard went a step further Friday in talking up plans for participation in a U.S. missile shield despite the objections of Australia's most promising trading partner, China.

He admitted missiles and laser weapons -- but not nuclear weapons -- could be placed on Australian soil if the government ever joined the missile defense program under development by the U.S. government.

Howard said the Australian public would want the government to investigate anything that could defend the nation from attack by missiles fired by terrorists or rogue states such as Iraq or North Korea.

He also warned that the world was moving closer to war with Iraq and said the only way Iraq could avoid a conflict would be for President Saddam Hussein to make genuine efforts to disarm.

He played down the latest offer from Iraq, which said it had agreed in principle to destroy its stockpile of Al-Samoud 2 missiles.

"Whether they do or they don't, that doesn't represent total cooperation with the UN Security Council," Howard said during a round of radio chat shows.

But Beijing, which sees Australian participation in the program dubbed "Son of Star Wars" as aimed more at China than any other nation, has warned such a move would spark a regional arms race.

A spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in Canberra, Feng Tie, said China feared any international cooperation in a Theatre Missile Defense (TMD) shield could threaten security pacts among nations taking part and was bound to undermine the global strategic balance.

"It would lead to a new round of arms race," Feng said.

China is Australia's third largest and fastest growing trading partner, with two-way trade in the last financial year estimated at 19 billion dollars ($11.50 billion).

Howard dismissed fears that Australia would be more of a target if the missile defense system ever became a reality.

He also denied that it would mean basing nuclear weapons in Australia, but admitted other weapons could be.

"The whole system is built upon the interception of offensive material heading towards a particular country through the use of missiles or lasers or a combination," he told ABC radio. "But what we're talking about is finding out if it could be of assistance to Australia. The whole idea of talking is to examine what the options are."

Howard said Australia would not look at any system that only included protection for the U.S. mainland. "I would never have thought providing protection for this country makes us a target. I would have thought providing protection for Australia prevents us from being a target." Treasurer Peter Costello said Friday the deployment of 2,000 military personnel in the Persian Gulf had cost the budget hundreds of millions of dollars and meant pending in areas other than defense would have to be put on hold. (AFP)