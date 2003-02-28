Shares in Japan's Sega Surge After U.S. Report on Takeover Bid

TOKYO -- Shares in troubled software maker Sega surged 15.6 percent Friday morning as investors took heart from a U.S. report that Microsoft and games giant Electronic Arts (EA) may bid for the Japanese firm.

Sega closed the morning session on the Tokyo Stock Exchange at 740 yen (six dollars), up 100 yen, far outpacing a 0.48 percent rise in the Nikkei-225 average which ended the early session at 8,399.56. The share price jumped after the ***Wall Street Journal*** reported that Microsoft and EA were separately "exploring the possibility of buying all or parts of Sega."

on February 13, Sega and Sammy -- a Japanese pinball machine maker -- announced they would integrate business operations by October and would also consider a full merger.

But the U.S. ***Business Daily***, quoting people familiar with the situation, said either Microsoft or EA could "emerge as a White Knight to grab Sega" from the scheduled plan to combine Sammy.

Since the announcement of the Sega-Sammy merger, shares in Sega had continued to drop as analysts cited uncertainty over the possible merger. But the stock price got a boost Friday from the report as investors saw the two us firms as a sure savior of Sega.

"If you compare Sammy with Microsoft and Electronic Arts, it is obvious which side can really save Sega," said a stock broker who declined to be named.

Meanwhile, Sega declined to confirm the report, saying neither Microsoft nor EA had approached the company for a possible takeover.

"We have not been approached," said Masato Suzuki, a spokesman for Sega, adding there would be no change in its plan to merge with Sammy.

Yasuji Maruko, a spokesman for Sammy, said: "We are proceeding with our talks as we aim to integrate our business by October." No financial figures concerning the merger were disclosed.

The Sega spokesman also declined to confirm the company would cut some 20 percent of its 450-strong workforce in the United States. A spokesman for Microsoft in Tokyo declined to comment on the report. (AFP)