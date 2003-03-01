Iraq No More Dangerous Than Some Other Countries, Says Putin

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Iraq poses no more of a threat than certain other countries, as Russia continued to oppose a new UN resolution against Baghdad.

"We do not consider that the Iraqi threat is greater than that which is coming from other countries," Putin told Bulgarian media, the presidential press service said.

Putin, about to depart on a visit to fellow UN Security Council member Bulgaria, did not specify what other countries he was referring to.

"This does not mean that there is not a problem.

We are agreed that it is necessary to disarm Iraq," added Putin, whose country is one of the five members with right of veto on the Security Council.

"We must assure ourselves that there are no weapons of mass destruction, and if they exist, that they are destroyed. This is the goal that the international community has set," he went on to say.

Russia has voiced its strong opposition to the new UN resolution proposed by the United States on Iraq, and Foreign Minister Igor Ivanov on Friday warned that Russia could use its veto to maintain international stability.

Along with France and Germany, Russia also presented a memorandum to the United Nations on Monday, urging intensified weapons inspections to disarm Iraq peacefully.

On North Korea, Putin said the ongoing stand-off with the N. Korea must be resolved gradually through dialogue.

Putin said China, the European Union, Japan, Russia and the United States can all play an active role to the end the crisis.

"One must understand the state of North Korea's economy, how people live there and then propose solutions based on the conclusions drawn from that," he said. "North Korea is ready to engage in dialogue. It is important to choose a form that will be acceptable for all participants," he said. (AFP)