Pope to Send Message to Bush in Coming Days

VATICAN CITY -- Pope John Paul II has written a message to U.S. President George W. Bush outlining his concerns about a possible war in Iraq, and will dispatch an envoy to Washington with the letter in the next few days, the Vatican announced Saturday.

Papal envoy Cardinal Pio Laghi will leave for Washington "in the next few days," according to Vatican spokesman Joaquin Navarro-Valls, AFP reported.

"The cardinal, who will leave Rome in the next few days, will bear a message from His Holiness and will outline the position and the initiatives undertaken by the Holy See to contribute to disarmament and peace in the Middle East," Navarro-Valls said in a statement.

A veteran Vatican diplomat who has served under five popes, Laghi, an Italian, is a former papal nuncio, or ambassador, to the United States.

On Friday, the ailing pontiff, who suffers from Parkinson's disease, had sounded pessimistic in a congratulatory note to newly-installed Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams. The pope, a leading moral voice against a military strike on Iraq, said the new leader of the Anglican Church was taking office "at a painful and tense moment in history."

"Marred by long-standing and seemingly relentless conflicts, the world stands on the brink of yet another war," warned John Paul II, whose missive to Bush is the latest push in a relentless diplomatic drive.

Last month, he sent another trusted envoy, Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, to meet personally with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein to urge him to comply with UN resolutions.

In recent days he has held audiences with the strongest supporters of Washington's buildup to war, British Prime Minister Tony Blair and his Spanish counterpart Jose Maria Aznar.

In those meetings, as in his audiences with Saddam Hussein's roving Ambassador Tareq Aziz and UN Secretary General Kofi Annan, the pope has constantly underscored the vulnerability of Iraq's civilian population, and their suffering after years of UN embargoes.

"The dignity of the human person is being threatened and undermined in various ways. Whole populations, especially the most vulnerable, are living amidst fear and danger," he told Williams.