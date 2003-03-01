Bernard Gives Newcastle Win Over Chelsea

LONDON -- Olivier Bernard kept Newcastle United's league title bid on track on Saturday when the French defender grabbed their winner in a 2-1 victory over Chelsea at St. James' Park.

A spectacular headed own goal by Chelsea's Dutch striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink gave Newcastle a 31st minute lead before a sweetly struck volley from midfielder Frank Lampard leveled six minutes later.

But Bernard's second goal of the season in the 53rd minute moved third-placed Newcastle on to 55 points, level with Manchester United and five behind champions Arsenal, who play Charlton Athletic today.

Newcastle Manager Bobby Robson, who watched his new defender Jonathan Woodgate make his debut in a sometimes scrappy affair, told Sky Sports: "It was a difficult game. I have to applaud Chelsea, they gave us a real test, Reuters reported.

"In the end it was a well recorded victory, we got a clever goal -- a goal to win a match.

"It was a terrific Premiership game, a powerful game. It wasn't one for the connoisseur but it was a thrill-a-minute. Chelsea were a fine side and to beat a side like that you must have something in the bank."

As for nine-million-pound ($14.21 million) Woodgate, who joined in January while carrying a thigh injury, Robson said: "Apart from making his debut in strange surroundings, he hadn't played a Premiership game for seven weeks and hasn't even had a reserve game. "He showed us what he is -- a good, solid defender ... a quiet debut but very solid. One for the future."

Chelsea Coach Claudio Ranieri said: "I'm pleased with our performance -- but of course not with the result. "We put them under pressure with good counterattacks and the match was very, very quick."

With Chelsea fourth on 48 points before the day's other fixtures, Newcastle's victory should at least lead them to another Champions League campaign next season, if only through the qualifying competition.

That place could be made almost certain next Wednesday if Newcastle were to beat Middlesbrough in their game in hand on both Chelsea and Everton.

Saturday's victory was the 20th time in succession that Newcastle had won after playing in Europe in midweek and took their superb home league record this season to 13 wins and one draw in 15 games.