TEHRAN -- Producer Price Index (PPI) undergoing a boost of 15.6 percent reached 221 in the first month of winter, it was reported here on Saturday.

Based on the figures released by the Central Bank of Iran, over the first 10 months of the current Iranian year (started March 21) a boost of 13 percent was observed in the average PPI compared to the similar period last year.

The average annual PPI until January 20, 2003 shows a 12.6 percent boost over last year, IRNA reported.

The price index of the agricultural, cattle breeding, forestry and fishing sections underwent a one percent boost in the first month of winter, which shows a 18.1 percent increase compared to similar period last year.

Over the same period, the price index of potato shows a 10.2 percent boost and that of vegetables, citrus, cattle, milk, egg and the fish from southern Iran are 3.6, 8.4, 1.2, 2.8, 12.3 and 6.1 percent respectively.

The price index of straw, fodder, chicken and the fish from northern Iran shows a drop of 8.8, 9.2, 6.2 and 8.4 percent respectively.

A boost of 11.4 percent is observed in the price index of minerals, industrial products, power, gas and water compared to the similar period last year.

The rise in the price index of potato, vegetables, citrus, cattle, milk, egg, the fish from southern Iran, wool handwoven exportable carpet, exported butane and propane, steel radiator, gold coin, road transportation, third party insurance, stock market commission, properties and high rents are mainly responsible for the general increase in PPI.