BANDAR ABBAS, Hormozgan Prov. -- Deputy Commerce Minister Younes Sinaki announced here Saturday that the government will pay out subsidies to the tune of Rls.14,447 billion in the next Iranian calendar year of 1382 (starting March 21).

Sinaki told a nationwide seminar of the heads of provincial commerce departments that it is imperative for the government to devise a plan for logical management of subsidies, IRNA said.