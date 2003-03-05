Pope Urges World to Avoid "Dramatic Conflict"

VATICAN CITY -- Pope John Paul II on Wednesday called on everyone, including world leaders, to assume their responsibility and make every effort to spare humanity what he called "a dramatic conflict" in Iraq, Reuters reported.

The 82-year-old pope made the appeal during his weekly general audience at the start of a special day of fasting and prayer for peace.

"Everyone has to knowingly assume their responsibility and make a common effort to spare humanity another dramatic conflict," he said.

The pope has called on all Catholics to observe a day of prayer and fasting in the hope of averting war.

Wednesday marked the first day of the 40-day period of Lent, during which Roman Catholics are called to make some form of sacrifice, usually by giving up food for a short period.

"As we enter the period of Lent, we must take into account the international situation, which is buffeted by threatening tensions of war," he said.

The pope has thrust himself into the center of diplomatic activity to avert war, holding talks with the British and Spanish prime ministers, Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister Tareq Aziz and UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

Last month he sent a peace envoy, Cardinal Roger Etchegaray, for talks with Iraqi President Saddam Hussein.

The pope's appeal on Wednesday coincided with another peace envoy's visit to U.S. President George W. Bush.

Cardinal Pio Laghi was due to meet Bush later on Wednesday in Washington to urge him to step back from the brink of war.

The White House said Bush, a devout Christian who reads the Bible nearly every morning for inspiration, "looks forward to receiving and greeting" Laghi, a former Vatican ambassador to the United States.

During their Oval Office meeting, Laghi, a personal friend of Bush's father, plans to hand the president a letter from the pope appealing for a peaceful solution to the crisis.

"The president has said previously that he hopes that this matter can be resolved peacefully, and that the best way for this to be resolved peacefully is through the actions of Saddam Hussein," White House spokesman Ari Fleischer told reporters on Tuesday.

"If there are those who differ with the president on this, the president respects their opinion and respects their ideas and respects their thoughts. He listens. He listens carefully.

In the end, the president will make the judgment that he thinks is best needed to protect our country," Fleischer added.

Laghi's trip to the United States comes as Washington plows ahead with a huge military buildup in the Persian Gulf region in preparation for an attack on Iraq.