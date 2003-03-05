Six Killed in Hotel Fire in Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG -- A fire at a hotel in the South African city of Johannesburg claimed six lives on Wednesday, radio reports said.

Five people died, among them two who leaped to their deaths, when the fire spread from the restaurant section of the residential hotel in the early hours of the morning.

A sixth died later of injuries. More than 60 people suffered injuries that included burns, excessive smoke inhalation and cuts from broken glass.

Some 300 people were evacuated from the 21-story building.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation, DPA reported.

The hotel was not included in a list of several overcrowded innercity buildings that have been declared fire hazards, a city official said in a radio interview.