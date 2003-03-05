Over Four Million Iraqi Children Get Polio Jabs: UNICEF

GENEVA -- A nationwide anti-polio immunization campaign in Iraq appears to have reached 98 percent of the targeted 4.2 million children, the UN children's FUND (UNICEF) said on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Wivina Belmonte said more than four million Iraqi children under five years old were vaccinated against the disease, according to preliminary results.

Some 14,000 Iraqi health workers from 880 health clinics across the country helped carry out the five-day campaign, conducted by UNICEF and Iraq's Health Ministry.

"This will be the last national polio campaign in Iraq. However, there will be smaller sub-national campaigns in autumn 2003 and 2004," Belmonte told reporters.

"These will mark the final stages of polio eradication in Iraq," she added.

Iraq suffered a major outbreak of polio in 1999 but additional help from the UN agencies has meant no cases of the disease since January 2000.

One in eight Iraqi children dies before the age of five, giving the country one of the worst rates in the world, UNICEF said.

UNICEF will also on Thursday set out to immunize 500,000 children under five against measles as part of the UN agency's preparations for a possible war in Iraq, the spokeswoman said.

Measles is the biggest killer of children in emergencies, she added.

The UN agency has already stepped up routine measles immunization of children under five, but estimates that about 500,000 children have missed out on vaccination.

In addition, children aged six to 12 will also be targeted. UNICEF fears that unvaccinated children in this age group could infect younger children who are more vulnerable, especially in an emergency. (AFP)