UN Applauds Iran's Efforts to Control the Spread of AIDS

TEHRAN -- The United Nations here Tuesday praised the role being played by the Islamic Republic in preventing the spread of the disease acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) in the country.

An expert in the UN Office for Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) Juana Tomas Rossello, who spoke to IRNA on the sidelines of the AIDS prevention and treatment workshop currently underway here, described Iran's efforts and programs aimed at controlling the spread of the disease a "success".

"Many AIDS cases in Iran are caused by injection (using contaminated needles,)" she said, adding that the workshop would lay ground-rules for adopting coordinated and comprehensive decisions to remedy the situation.

Describing AIDS as a social malady and disease, she cautioned that treating AIDS-afflicted persons as though they were guilty of a crime would make them feel outcastes of society.

Rossello further stressed the need for more cooperation among and participation of international societies and countries in confronting the problem.

The expert, moreover, said that an AIDS conference is to be held by officials of health ministries of countries all over the world in Vienna in April. The three-day workshop currently underway in Tehran's permanent site for international conferences began on Tuesday, March 4, and is entitled "preparatory consultation for strategic planning of drug abuse treatment and HIV/AIDS prevention for the Islamic Republic of Iran."

According to the UN Information Center (UNIC) here, the workshop is part of the activities and programs of the United Nations Office for Drugs and Crime and the Secretariat of the Drug Control Headquarters of the Islamic Republic of Iran under the Darius Project.

Experts from Iranian organizations involved in drug abuse treatment and HIV/AIDS prevention are participating in the workshop, IRNA reported.