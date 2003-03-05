Iran, Japan Have Yet to Reach Agreement on Azadegan Oil Field Deal

TEHRAN -- An Iranian official in charge of the project to develop southern Azadegan oil field, on Wednesday said that Iran and Japan have yet to reach agreement on the project, saying further talks on the issue would continue possibly by end of Spring season. Executor of the project for development of Azadegan oil field Naji Saduni told IRNA here on Wednesday that Iran and Japan have been engaged in talks for one and half a years on a $2.8 billion buyback deal for development of the field but no agreement has been reached yet due to what he called "unworkable proposals of the Japanese party."

Saduni had in late September said the contract for development of Azadegan oil field was expected to be signed with Japan by March 2003 per a preferential negotiation right Tehran had offered to its Japanese partner in the course of President Mohammad Khatami's visit to Tokyo in November 2000 in response to Japan's defiance of U.S. protest to freeze the second part of a three billion U.S. dollars low interest loan for Iran's development projects.

Japan would have been mandated under the deal, which was to be presumably signed by March 2003, provide Iran with the last tranche of the loan, worth one billion dollars.

Azadegan oil field covers an area measuring 1,500 square kilometers and is located 80 kilometers west of Ahvaz (Khuzestan Province) in Dasht-e Azadegan.

Preliminary studies on the field revealed 35 to 45 billion barrels of oil reserves in the field, of which about five billion barrels of oil is estimated to be exploited.

The project for development of Azadegan oil field is the biggest onshore project implemented in Iranian upstream crude oil industry following the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

120,000 barrels of oil per day is expected to be produced for seven years once the first phase of the project is operational one year after the conclusion of the deal.

From the seventh year of operation, the first phase of the project is expected to yield 350,000 barrels of crude oil a day, according to Saduni.

The project for development of Azadegan oil field is expected to cost 2.8 billion dollars, IRNA said.

The huge oil field is said to hold at least five to six billion barrels of recoverable crude oil and could pave the way for Japan's largest investment in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

The Islamic Republic which accounts for 11 percent of Japan's oil imports is the third largest oil supplier of that country.