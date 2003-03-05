Women Earn 30% Less Than Men in Germany: Statistics Office

WIESBADEN, Germany -- women working full-time in the German manufacturing, commercial, banking and insurance sectors earned nearly a third less last year than their male colleagues, data published by the federal statistics office showed.

women in white-collar jobs in those sectors earned an average 2,517 euros (2,743 dollars) per month in 2002, 30 percent less than men doing similar jobs, the statisticians calculated.

The average monthly salary for full-time female blue-collar workers stood at 1,837 euros last year, compared with 2,484 euros for their male colleagues.

The statistics office found that the discrepancy between male and female wages was smaller in the former communist east than in the economically more important west of Germany. In east Germany, female white-collar employees earned an average 2,095 euros per month in 2002, 23 percent less than their male colleagues, while female blue-collar workers earned 22 percent less or 1,481 euros. (AFP)