Blix Says "No Evidence" of Proscribed Iraqi Mobile Activities

UNITED NATIONS -- Chief UN weapons inspector Hans Blix said Friday that his teams had not found evidence to support U.S. claims that Iraq was hiding banned arms in mobile laboratories.

"Intelligence authorities have claimed that weapons of mass destruction are moved around Iraq by trucks, in particular that there are mobile production units for biological weapons," Blix told a key meeting of the UN Security Council. "Several inspections have taken place ... in relation to mobile production facilities," he said. "No evidence of proscribed activities have so far been found." Blix said his inspectors had looked into several mobile facilities as well as "large containers with seed processing equipment."

Blix said that Iraq had speeded up compliance with demands for its disarmament, but called for a "sober judgment" of the value of its cooperation.

Blix delivered his latest report on Iraqi disarmament to a crucial meeting of the United Nations Security Council, ahead of a vote on a new resolution next week backed by the United States, Britain and Spain which could pave the way to war.

He said that a full program to verify Iraq's disarmament through UN inspections would take months, not years.

Blix told the council that the "acceleration of activities" by Baghdad since the end of January was a positive development, although it would have to be measured against unresolved disarmament questions.