Rebel Leader Urged to Surrender to Philippine Authorities

DAVAO, Philippines -- The leader of the Philippines' largest rebel separatist group was urged Sunday to surrender and face charges over last week's airport bomb attack that killed 21 people in this southern city, AFP reported.

Davao Mayor Rodrigo Duterte, appointed by President Gloria Arroyo as "crisis manager" to solve the crime, said there were indications that Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leader Hashim Salamat and his lieutenants ordered the attack. "I believe that Hashim Salamat is a decent man, but I would insist filing of charges and warrants to be issued to them," Duterte said over local radio. "Prove to us that you are not involved. Just surrender the bombers."

MILF spokesman Eid Kabalu on Saturday said rebel leaders had gone into hiding, but denied the attack was the handiwork of the 12,500-strong guerrilla force.

This would mean back-channel peace negotiations between government and the rebels ahead of formal negotiations would be affected, Kabalu said.

But in Manila, Arroyo spokesman Ignacio Bunye said the government was not closing the door on peace talks with the MILF, even as authorities were looking for its leaders.

"What we are saying is that the mode for negotiating is still there," Bunye said, adding that the Malaysian government has offered to help mediate in the process launched by Arroyo in 2001.

Bunye cited as an example the Sri Lankan government, which despite hostilities had still engaged the separatist Tamil Tigers in talks.

Authorities said one of the victims in the explosion was the MILF bomber, who placed the explosive contained in a bag at a crowded waiting shed at the Davao city international airport.

Duterte said two weeks prior to the bombing last Tuesday, he had received intelligence reports of a MILF terrorist attack in the city.

He said he tried to contact Salamat through the rebel chief's nephew, Datu Ibrahim Paglas, in nearby Cotabato Province, but was told he was out of the country.

"I was desperate, I wanted to talk to him," Duterte said.

The mayor said he then went to Manila and urged "higher ups" -- including Defense Secretary Angelo Reyes, Interior Secretary Jose Lina and National Police Chief Hermogenes Ebdane -- to cease talks with the MILF and impose martial law in the south.

"Two weeks ago I raised the alarm with (the Manila government) that there is a movement in Davao that cannot be controlled," Duterte said.

Military Southern Command Chief Lieutenant General Narciso Abaya on Saturday said a joint police-military task force was ready to arrest the MILF leaders but warned of retaliatory attacks.

"We expect there will be additional terrorism but we will respond to the terrorism. We will stop the terrorists from further harming the people," Abaya said.

Apart from Salamat and Kabalu, those included in the charge sheet were MILF chief negotiator Ghadzali Jaafar and military Chief Muhammad Murad.

The MILF has waged a 25-year-old guerrilla campaign to set up an Islamic state in the southern third of the largely Roman Catholic Philippines.