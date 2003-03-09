The world's economic system is extremely biased in favor of the industrialized countries of the global North. The countries of the South, which are mostly former colonies of Northern countries, are still being exploited economically.

At the recent Non-Aligned Movement Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, participants decided that serious efforts should be made to raise the standard of living in the South. However, little concrete action was taken.

The neoliberal economic model, best exemplified by the World Trade Organization (WTO), is not really a system of free trade. Free trade can only take place between free people. Unfortunately, most of the people of the Third World are oppressed and are therefore not in a position to benefit from this so-called free trade. Also, most Third World governments are not economically powerful enough to trade with the industrialized world on equal terms.

The rules and regulations of the WTO only serve to benefit the ruling class of the North. Indeed, the rules and regulations of the WTO were written by economists of the North in order to benefit the wealthy industrialized countries. It is time that Third World people wake up to the fact that neoliberal economics is economic neo-colonialism.

The WTO rules state that restrictive tariffs must be lifted in order to allow the free flow of capital, goods, and services. However, the economies of most Southern countries are not advanced enough to deal with the ensuing flood of imports and their industries cannot compete with multinational corporations.

Therefore, the countries of the South should establish a Third World Trade Organization (TWTO) to boost trade among themselves. The rules and regulations of the TWTO could be written in such a way so as to benefit the people of the South, the majority of whom are living in poverty. If protective tariffs are necessary to achieve this goal, so be it. After all, why should Southern countries agree to follow WTO rules that are biased against them?

Over three billion people, half the world's population, live on less than two dollars a day. Almost all the world's poor live in the South, whereas abject poverty is almost nonexistent in the North. The standard of living in the South has been declining for over twenty years.

Most of the people of the South have only limited access to health care, education, and social services. Third World governments have even been forced to implement Structural Adjustment Programs (SAPs), which require reductions in funding for social services, in order to qualify for International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans.

We are living in the Information Age, and yet 15 to 20 percent of the world's people have never made a telephone call. This startling fact should be taken into consideration in any economic plans to uplift the poor. As the world's rich use the Internet and other advanced modern technology, 15 to 20 percent of the world's people do not have access to clean water or the most basic technology.

The world economic order and current trends in globalization are clearly not benefiting the majority of the world's people. The neoliberal economic model can only work if there is a level playing field. Many economists believe that what is needed now is a social market with social justice as its goal. The establishment of a Third World Trade Organization would be a step in this direction.