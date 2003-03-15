LOS ANGELES -- Zapping tumors with high-heat microwaves before a lumpectomy may sharply reduce the chance that a woman with early-stage breast cancer will need disfiguring surgery, according to preliminary research.

In an early-stage study, 24 out of 25 patients treated with the experimental microwave therapy had no remaining cancer cells in the affected area, said Dr. Hernan Vargas, chief of surgical oncology, the University of California at Los Angeles Harbor Medical Center and the study's lead investigator.

With a standard lumpectomy, only 20 percent to 25 percent of patients get that result and many of the remaining patients will need further surgery, Vargas said in a statement.

The Phase 1 trial results were presented in Los Angeles recently at a meeting of the Society of Surgical Oncology.

"The theory is, why bother to cut out a cancer if you can destroy it with heat? ... The big problem is that with invasive breast cancer about one out of every five patients will still have cancer that's not detectable without a tissue sample for a pathologist to analyze," said Dr. Scott Karlan, a breast surgeon at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

Typically, when a woman has breast cancer, she undergoes a lumpectomy to excise the cancer. Women with more advanced tumors need to have the entire breast removed in a mastectomy.

The focused microwave technology is designed to work by heating and destroying cancer cells, while not harming healthy cells, which contain far less water and are therefore less susceptible to damage from heat.

The most common side effects of the treatment were pain, redness and swelling, but one patient was burned and had skin necrosis.

"If proven effective, this treatment would mark a significant step forward in the treatment of breast cancer and breast conservation," Vargas said.

Karlan said the technology would offer a lot of promise in terms of simplifying treatment of breast cancer, but it is not designed to improve cure rates.

The system was developed by Celsion Corp. using microwave technology licensed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and derived from "Star Wars" defense technology for detecting and destroying missiles.

The software used to focus microwaves for tracking the trajectory of missiles was reconfigured to aim the electromagnetic waves directly at malignant tumor cells. (Reuters)