U.S. Doctors Group Says Weight-Loss Herbal Needs to Be Regulated

CHICAGO -- Dieters who take the controversial weight-loss supplement ephedra may see some modest short-term benefits, but they are taking a big gamble with their health, according to a study released.

Californian researchers who conducted an exhaustive review of the scientific data available on the Chinese herb and its derivative drugs found that it appeared to promote minimal short-term weight loss of about two pounds per month.

But they noted a strong link with death, heart attack, stroke, seizures, and serious psychiatric symptoms, as well as more moderate side effects such as nausea, vomiting, jitteriness, and palpitations.

There were no studies to show that ephedra products could promote long-term weight-loss, and little or no evidence to support manufacturers' claims that the same products could enhance physical performance, the Rand Corp. researchers said.

The findings "cast doubt on any claims that use of dietary supplements containing ephedra or ephedrine can help achieve long-term weight loss or weight maintenance or can enhance athletic performance," said three experts in an editorial accompanying the study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The evidence of "increased risk of serious adverse effects," was sufficient "to restrict the use of this agent," the JAMA editors suggested.

A naturally-occurring substance that increases metabolic rate and speeds the heart, ephedra is derived from the Chinese herb Ma Huang, and marketed to Americans under the brand names Metabolife and Xenadrine among others.

Millions of Americans use the herbal supplements or the derivative drug, ephedrine, to help them shed excess pounds, but the National Football League, the National Collegiate Athletic Association and the International Olympic Committee have all banned its use.

Last month the U.S. Food and Drug Administration proposed slapping strong warning labels on ephedra products, based on the findings of the Rand Corp. Study, which was made public last week.

The U.S. National Institutes of Heath Commissioned Rand Corp. -- a Californian health policy research center -- to investigate the safety of ephedra products after reports linking them with up to 100 fatalities, including the recent high-profile death of professional baseball pitcher Steve Bechler.

The study, published in this week's issue of JAMA, was based on a review of 16,000 reports of adverse reactions to the herb. (AFP)