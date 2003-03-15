Iran to Participate in Afghan Reconstruction Conference

BRUSSELS -- An international conference dubbed "Rebuilding Our Nation: Afghanistan High-Level Strategic Forum" will be held in Brussels on Monday.

Afghan ministers, representatives from the EU, Iran, Pakistan, World Bank and the U.S. Agency for International Development (UNAID) will be participating in the one-day meeting which the European Commission is co-hosting with the World Bank.

Afghan Ambassador to Brussels Humayun Tandar told reporters that the ministers of foreign affairs, economy, reconstruction and finance from his country will be attending the meeting, IRNA reported.

The forum will take stock of progress on rebuilding Afghanistan, and will focus on support from the international community, security and rule of law, trade and investment and humanitarian issues.

EU Commissioner for External Relations Chris Patten will sign a 400-million-euro package of reconstruction support to Afghanistan at Monday's conference.