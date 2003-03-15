The vast array of economic reports, analyses and forecasts put forward by journalists, academics, and experts round the world all seem to point to the fact that events are moving fast, changing common wisdom and beliefs.

It may be a little exaggeration to say that the existing tools of scientific inquiry lend no reliable insight as to where the world is heading, but it is not very far from the reality. There was a time, not so long ago, that nations were embracing the new game rules for fair play in world trade and practical initiatives.

Regional cooperation; World Trade Organization (WTO); UN, World Bank, and IMF development initiatives as well as the rewriting of fundamentals of economic theory due to gains in productivity in the U.S. not seen before, challenged many economists to accept the new principles.

The preoccupation of central bankers and governments in developed nations to tame inflation and lay the foundation for long term growth and prosperity, together with the developing world striving to follow the path of sustainable development relying on the optimistic outlook for the global economy, made headlines even after celebrations for the new millenium.

But the momentum of September 11 attacks and positions taken thereafter was a devastating blow to the global optimism. Just as economists were getting used to higher employment rates without igniting inflation in the developed world and poor nations expecting light at the end of the tunnel, the hard slap in the face brought pessimism to the world community ruining the hard work of decades.

The rewriting of international law in practice, the deepening rift between the U.S. and EU, divisions between the great powers within the EU, and rich and poor nations across the spectrum hurriedly taking sides pursuing sheer self-interest, are still sending tremors to the global village with crushing impact on hopes and aspirations for a better life and higher standard of living of billions of people.

Central bankers in the developed world aimed for consumer-price stability and worried about asset price inflation such as equities and property, the famous remark of Fed chairman "irrational exuberance" in the stock market. The European Central Bank was sticking rigidly to its policy of controlling inflation and establish discipline among EU members to meet their fiscal targets.

Developing nations were instead opting for measures to boost their economic growth accommodating much higher inflation levels. Excess capacity in global production however posed a serious threat to their growth objectives, spilling over to fierce competition in world trade.

Oil producing nations of the Middle East were no exception in trying to diversify their economies and rely less on oil revenues. Capturing a bigger market share in world trade by increasing non-oil exports, was and still is, their main preoccupation. Inflating state budgets and accelerating rise in population forced these countries to seek stabilization of crude prices in the $20-$25 bracket in cooperation with the consuming nations.

World trade advanced on the back of WTO negotiations despite some setbacks between U.S. and EU on steel subsidies and the banana war. Farm subsidies proved another major stumbling block in promoting trade talks. Poor nations were also striving for further say and special consideration in the world body to accommodate them in coming out of their dire state.

The looming Iraq war and pursuit of the fight against terrorism has cast a dark shadow over international relations. The intensifying rifts and divisions among major powers and trading blocks have suddenly brought the world economy to a halt, greatly changing all previous predictions.

Price of crude has gone up enormously during the past few months, ruining all previous predictions, driving up cost of production, fueling inflation, and changing the perceived economic growth scenarios. Japan's economy is still in the doldrums after so many years of severe recession.

German economy is not doing any better. As Europe's largest and richest nation and steward for the euro, Germany's failures radiate across the continent now. It seems as Europe's fringe states, the more dynamic economies of Ireland, Finland, Britain, Spain, and Central Europe will take on the responsibilities of powering European growth. In contrast in Germany and France, taxes remain high, growth will be extremely slow, and labor rigidities stifle chances to dent unemployment.

Consumer spending despite tumbling stock markets and evaporation of the 'wealth effect' is still the last thread to save the U.S. economy from a full-blown depression under the prevailing conditions.

Current forecasts of cheap oil ($10 or less) for years to come after a swift victory over Iraq ushering in a prolonged period of economic recovery and growth in the developed world remains as distant as any other prediction. In such a case, oil-producing nations would face severe revenue shortages and in light of heavy reliance on oil revenues, they will have to shelve their development and diversification plans.

Poorer nations have to witness the growing tensions among the richer nations as other sets of rules based on supremacy and settling new scores would prevail.

Doubt, pessimism, and a whole new era of international relations affecting the wealth of nations manifested in disproportionate global economic growth, and cooperation awaits the world at large.