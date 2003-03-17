You Yawn, We All Yawn -- And Empathy May Explain Why

NEW YORK -- Why does just glimpsing a stranger's yawn trigger yawning in others? One group of researchers lays the blame on a very human trait: Empathy.

Dr. Steven M. Platek at Drexel University in Philadelphia and his colleagues found that people who are prone to so-called contagious yawning also tend to score highly on tests that measure levels of empathy, or fellow-feeling with others.

This finding suggests that some people are so in-tune with what others may be feeling that, in certain situations, they mimic that behavior, Platek told Reuters Health.

These may also be the same people who say "ouch" when some one else stubs her toe or steps on a sharp object, he noted.

Platek and his colleagues, who presented their findings at the Eastern Psychological Association Annual Meeting in Baltimore, determined whether 65 undergraduate students were prone to contagious yawning by observing them while they watched a video.

The video contained images of people who were laughing, yawning, or lacked expression. Researchers observed the study participants through one-way mirrors, and noted if the students laughed or yawned in response to the video.

More than 40% of the people who watched the videos yawned in response to an image of a person yawning, the authors note. Of those who exhibited contagious yawning, 60% did so more than once.

The ability to feel empathy for others -- to the extent that it causes us to mimic their behavior such as through contagious yawning -- may be any evolutionary trait that serves our species well, Platek noted.

Only humans, chimpanzees, and orangutans are able to show signs of empathy, he noted, and this trait may confer certain advantages to the species: namely, binding social groups through their feelings for each other, and bringing everyone closer together.

Based on the findings from the current study, Platek and his colleagues suggest that chimps and orangutans may also engage in contagious yawning.

All students also completed a personality test that measures traits resembling those of people with schizophrenia that are considered normal in healthy individuals.

These so-called schizotypal traits relate to the current investigation in that some schizophrenics are unable to empathize with others, Platek said in an interview. As such, he reasoned, people who score highly on tests of schizotypal traits may be less prone to contagious yawning.

Indeed, this is exactly what he and his colleagues discovered. People with more schizotypal traits were less likely to show contagious yawning.

He added that people who do not experience contagious yawning should not believe they are schizophrenic or more likely than others to become so. None of the people in the current study had schizophrenia, he noted, and many of them did not yawn in response to images of people yawning.

Platek noted that the current findings could, instead, be used to help psychiatrists and other experts interpret what form of schizophrenia or schizophrenic personality disorder a particular person has.

There are several different types of the condition, he said, and while some people with schizophrenia lack empathy, others appear delusional, or even violent.

Determining whether or not a person exhibits contagious yawning might help experts understand if their disorder involves a lack of ability to understand how others feel, Platek said. "It might give you insight into the type of disorder this person has," he noted. (Reuters)