Leader: Helping U.S. War Effort Self-Destructive Policy for Regional Countries

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, during his brief visit to Tehran Saturday, held a number of meetings with high-ranking Iranian officials to discuss the volatile regional situation arising from warmongering U.S. policies and deeds.

Assad was also received by the Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and the two exchanged views on the latest developments in the Iraq crisis. The Leader told Assad that the current plan by the United States to unilaterally and illegally attack Iraq is a serious threat against all regional countries, adding that the ultimate aim of the Bush administration is total control over Iraqi oil fields. Ayatollah Khamenei also told the Syrian leader that "changing the map of the region is not within the power and resources of the United States." The Leader's words about the war aims of the United States convey two important points:

First, that in spite of all the propaganda, threats, and shameless bribes by the U.S. leadership in the last few months, it has not succeeded in winning the support of more than a few subservient leaders or countries.

In other words, the Unites States sorely lacks any international support or legitimacy for its bellicose policies and is almost universally condemned for its wanton disregard of international law and the United Nations' will and wisdom.

The unprecedented global opposition and demonstrations against a preemptive attack on Iraq are ample evidence that the U.S. leadership is virtually alone in the world in pushing for a war no one except the extremist Bush administration and its Zionist cohorts seem to want.

Second, the Leader emphasized the regional nature of the threat this seemingly imminent naked aggression by the U.S. presents to all regional countries and the world in the long run.

In other words, the Leader said the U.S. leadership is hard at work trying to somehow involve and implicate as many regional and European countries as possible in its thinly veiled war of aggression for oil and imperial glory. "Thus, the destructive and tragic consequences

[of a preemptive attack on Iraq] will be felt by all regional nations, specially by our Arab neighbors. Therefore, logic says that any country which helps the United States in its aggression now, has in effect delivered a body blow to itself and its national interests," Ayatollah Khamenei warned.

The close cooperation and political coordination between the Iranian and Syrian leaderships are rooted in these simple, plain facts, which some regional leaders seem either totally oblivious of, or are too deeply implicated in American and Zionist schemes and thirst for blood and booty to even think of their national interests. We are where we are today because most nations and many leaders let Bush and his co-conspirators get away with their childish dreams of a "Pax Americana" for too long; a global nightmare which begins with total control of Middle Eastern oil and total immunity for Israeli leaders' barbarism and their century-old and barely concealed plans to control "all land from the Nile to the Euphrates."