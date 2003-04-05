Economic Growth Estimated at 7.5 to 8.0 Percent

TEHRAN -- Government spokesman Abdollah Ramezanzadeh said here Saturday that Iran's economic growth would rise to 7.5 to eight percent in the current Iranian year (started March 21) on the average from 7.4 percent last year.

Ramezanzadeh told IRNA that the government had managed to maintain inflation rate last year at 14.5 percent last year.

He said the government plans to curb inflation this year.

He added that global oil market is not expected to affect Iran's economy this year.