Iran Envoy, Jordanian Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

TEHRAN -- Iran's Ambassador to Amman Nasrollah Tajik and the Jordanian Minister of Health Valid al-Moani discussed in Amman Saturday the ways of booting the bilateral ties.

According to the Press and Information Department of the Foreign Ministry, the two sides debated the ways of implementation of the clauses of already inked MOU between the two countries in the health matters.

The MOU was signed late last Iranian year on the sidelines of the sixth session of the Iran-Jordan Joint Economic Commission by Iranian Minister of Health and Jordanian minister of industry and trade.

During the signing ceremony of the MOU Iran's minister of health invited his Jordanian counterpart to visit Iran for talks on the bilateral ties.

In Saturday meeting, the two sides expressed readiness to broaden cooperation in the health-related matters, IRNA said.

Announcing his country's determination to expand ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Jordanian minister reiterated that Iran is an important country in the region and his country is deeply interested to broaden ties with it in areas of mutual interest.