War Going Well but Too Early to Declare Victory: Howard

SYDNEY -- Iraq appears to be offering no systematic resistance to coalition forces now in Baghdad, but it is too early to declare victory, Australia Prime Minister John Howard said Sunday.

He also echoed U.S. statements that it is becoming irrelevant whether Iraq's President Saddam Hussein is dead or alive, saying victory does not depend on him being brought before a court.

"It would be very good to see him brought to justice in whatever form might be appropriate," Howard told commercial television. "But certainly getting rid of the regime and thereby ensuring that Iraq does not retain chemical and biological weapons, or a capacity to develop them in the future, that is the goal."

Howard said it was too early to say if the war in Iraq was close to an end, despite U.S. forces successfully reaching the heart of Baghdad. "It's gone very well and the Iraqis do not appear to be putting up any systematic, orthodox military resistance," he said. "That doesn't mean though that it's going to be over shortly."

Howard said it was also too early to talk about bringing the Australian contingent of 2,000 military personnel, warships and aircraft home from Iraq as the war enters its final stages.

Howard, a staunch U.S. ally, said he would visit Washington soon to talk about post-war arrangements in Iraq with U.S. President Bush.

"I would expect to visit him to talk about the post-conflict arrangements some time in the not too distant future," he said. "The important thing is that Australia is locked in right at the highest level as far as an input on post-conflict resolution."

Foreign Minister Alexander Downer, who has just returned from the United States where he met Bush and Secretary of State Colin Powell for talks on post-war reconstruction, said Australia supported an incremental passing of administrative responsibility to Iraqis.

Iraqis could be given charge of non-controversial areas such as health and social welfare in a matter of weeks, although it would take longer in areas such as security and military control, he said.

Downer also believed the Iraqi administration would ultimately be elected, with a government similar to that of post-Taleban Afghanistan. "Its going to be a process which will be a little similar to that, though I think the United Nations will certainly have a role in the latter stage of the evolution of a new permanent Iraqi government." (AFP)