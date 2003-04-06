Thousands Take Part in Continuing Anti-War Protests in Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Thousands of Indonesians on Sunday took part in anti-war protests in several cities across the country, including in the capital.

In Jakarta, some 700 people took part in a rally organized by the Golkar Party in front of the UN mission. Party Chairman Akbar Tanjung addressed the rally, telling protestors the demonstration was "to convey Golkar's stand of condemning and rejecting the aggression on Iraq."

In Kediri, east Java, thousands of members and supporters of the Nahdlatul Ulama, the country's largest Islamic Organization which claims some 40 million members, rallied in front of the city's main mosque to protest the U.S.-led invasion and to pledge moral support for the Iraqi people, according to Elshinta private radio.

In Bandung, west Java, some 1,000 people took part in street convoys held by the prosperity and Justice Party to protest the war. Riding cars, trucks, buses and motorcycles, the protestors displayed anti-U.S. posters.

In Banjarmasin, south Kalimantan, some 1,000 people took part in an anti-war march organized by the local chapter of the Hizbut Tahrir, a hardline Muslim group.

The protestors ended their protest in front of the local offices of the state radio network RRI, Elshinta said. Indonesia, the world's largest Muslim-populated nation, has seen daily protests since the attacks began but almost all have been peaceful. The government has strongly criticized the war as an act of illegal aggression. (AFP)