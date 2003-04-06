Inter-Parliamentary Union to Meet in Chile on Iraq, Sars Virus

SANTIAGO -- Delegates from 120 countries will begin a week-long meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union here Sunday under the shadow of the Iraq war and a viral pneumonia that has killed 86 people worldwide.

The Geneva-based IPU promotes parliamentary democracy in the world and shares experiences of its member countries.

Iran is expected to propose a world coalition for peace.

"The idea of a world peace coalition was already brought up by Iran at the UN General Assembly in September," IPU Secretary General Anders Johnson told AFP.

Although Iraq was not initially to be discussed, the outbreak of war on March 20 placed it on the agenda.

"It is an additional issue that we must address as a matter of urgency," said IPU President, Chilean Senator Sergio Paez.

Absent from the meeting will be the President of the Iraqi Parliament, Sa'doon Hammadi, and another 10 legislators who could not leave Iraq.

U.S. delegates have not participated in nine years.

"Whether the United States participates is not something that prevents us from meeting, which is our obligation with humanity," said Andres Zaldivar, President of the Chilean Senate.

Participants were concerned that delegates from the Far East could bring with them the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) virus, which is prevalent there.

"We will welcome all the delegates, wherever they come from, and if there is a problem of that type, we are prepared to handle it," said Zaldivar, who is in charge of the conference deliberations.

Founded in 1889 in Geneva, the IPU defines itself as the International Organization of Parliaments of Sovereign States. Its membership is made up of 144 national parliaments and five regional assemblies.