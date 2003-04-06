Iran Spends $11m for Iraqi Camps

TEHRAN -- Iran has spent some 11 million dollars to build and equip 10 camps for Iraqi refugees expected to arrive in great numbers as a result of the U.S.-led war on Iraq, said the Head of the Interior Ministry's Headquarters for Iraqi Refugees, Ahmad Hosseini, here Sunday.

"The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has granted only one million dollars to Iran for the Iraqi crisis," he said, adding that to date no additional relief aid has been received.

"Iran needs some $16 million to establish, equip and provide necessary facilities to Iraqi refugees but, unfortunately, international agencies have not responded with enough credit," he noted.

He said Iran has established 10 camps on border points and inside Iraqi soil capable of accommodating 400,000 refugees.

Referring to the humanitarian relief aid Iran has so far made available for Iraqi refugees inside Iraqi soil, Hosseini said Iran has dispatched relief supplies amounting to some 25,000 to the refugees housed in the Penjwin area and to 2,000 others in the Khosravi checkpoint, IRNA reported.

Iran for decades has been hard pressed coping with the needs of millions of refugees that have sought refuge in its territory because of war and economic hardships in the region.

Before the outbreak of the current war, it closed its western borders with Iraq in order to prevent the fresh influx of refugees into the country. The estimated influx from the current war would add to the great number of refugees who are still in the country after the 1991 Persian Gulf War.

To soften this "closed door" policy, Tehran has vowed to set up refugee camps on the "no man's land" near the border with Iraq.

UNHCR has reported that 10 camps are currently ready for use.

The camps will be able to shelter an anticipated refugee population of between 200,000 to 250,000.

The UNHCR, on the other hand, has recently announced a donation of one million U.S. dollars in kind for four of the camps.

Each of the four camps will have the capacity to house 15,000 refugees with the possibility of expanding as the need arises.

Ground leveling and mine-clearing operations have also been conducted on six other camp sets along the Iranian border, UNHCR sources reported.