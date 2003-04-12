Scores of MKO Terrorists Killed in Iraq

TEHRAN -- Iraqi Muslim combatants on Saturday attacked the terrorist group Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO) in Kirkuk and killed scores of them, according to dispatches.

The Voice of Today's Iraq Radio yesterday announced that the bodies of MKO members still lie in their camp.

Before the arrival of Kurdish and U.S. forces in Kirkuk, some MKO members had already been killed by the people of Kirkuk, and their bodies were lying alongside the bodies of Iraqi intelligence (Istekhbarat) agents, the radio reported.

In another development, Jalal Talebani, the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), announced that the second phase of PUK attacks against the MKO would start soon, the Central News Bureau (CNB) reported, citing PUK sources in northern Iraq. The operation will be carried out with U.S. Air Force support, the report added.

The MKO forces are said to number 500. It seems that they will be unable to find a way out of the current situation.