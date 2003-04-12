Jalali: Iran's Youth Soccer Squad to Play in Italy

TEHRAN -- Head Coach Majid Jalali said on Saturday that his youth side comprising 18 players will play in an international football event in Italy.

Talking to IRNA, the manager added the third training camp started on Friday and runs through April 20.

According to him, four players will be dropped of the national youth side and 18 accompanied by officials will travel to Italy on April 21.

The Italian football tourney will be held on April 15-22.