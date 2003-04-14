Instability in Iraq Attracts Regional Foreign Capital to Iran

TEHRAN -- Head of the Monetary and Banking Research Center of Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Ahmad Mojtahed said here on Monday that the current unfavorable economic conditions in the United States and the crisis in Iraq are mainly responsible for partial attraction of Persian Gulf investment capital to Iran.

He told IRNA that given the unclear situation in Iraq, its economy is predicted to be unstable.

The official said that once stability is established in the war-torn country and the new Iraqi government takes on to get into good terms with Iran, it will not only cease to be a threat to Iran, but will attract growing foreign investment to the area.

Referring to Iran's international relations and Iran-EU negotiations aimed at signing economic contracts, he declared the likely attraction of foreign investment from European states.

Pointing to efforts by China and South Korea for investment in Iran, he said that investment requires the removal of impediments in free movement of foreign capital into and out of Tehran Stock Exchange.

"Facilitating the transaction of shares and participation bonds or direct investment and joint cooperation with Iranian enterprises will provide more suitable grounds for foreign investment," he added.

The official noted that given the reforms on the unification of hard currency rates, liberal import policies, reduction of tax rate and drawing up the foreign investment law have provided proper conditions for domestic and foreign economic activities. Referring to the privatization trend, he said, "Given the predictions made in the budget of last Iranian year (ended March 20), the government has so far achieved no success to the effect."

Mojtahed pointed to accumulated debts, excess manpower and inefficient management as some of the difficulties faced in transferring shares of state companies to the private sector.

Reiterating the resistance of state company managers to privatization, he said that if the past trend continues, neither success, nor the targets forecast in the budget will be realized.

"Once infrastructure projects and policies are implemented in the oil, gas, power station and roads sectors, economic development will be witnessed," he added.

Pointing to this year's economic reforms undertaken in the state sector and last year's 17 percent growth in import, he noted that if the trend continues in the current year further economic development will be achieved.

"Ratification of the new labor law, free import and hard currency laws, implementation of laws on aggregate taxes in the current year, establishment of value added tax next year and providing the conditions for Iran's membership in the World Trade Organization are among economic reforms aimed for this year," he added. Expecting a promising future for Iran's economy, he stressed, "Given increased international credit rating gained by selling hard currency bonds last year and the potential to repeat it again this year, Iran will experience minimum damage under critical conditions."