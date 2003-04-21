Iraq -- Snapshot at 0610 GMT News

Jay Garner, U.S. head of Iraq's Civil Administration, arrives in Baghdad to set up his office; plans to visit hospital, water and power plants.

* Seven of "most wanted" Iraqis now in U.S., opposition hands after U.S. says seizes Saddam's science minister and Iraqi opposition says Saddam's son-in-law Jamal surrenders to them.

* Bush says "positive signs" Syria responding to U.S. calls it deny sanctuary to fleeing members of Saddam's government.

* Bodies of two UK soldiers, which the British government says may have been executed, found in a shallow grave in Iraq. QUOTES: Garner on his arrival in Baghdad: "What better day in your life can you have than to be able to help somebody else, to help other people, and that is what we intend to do." Garner asked if the work could be completed in 90 days: "I wouldn't put 90 days as a mark on the wall. We will be here as long as it takes. We will leave fairly rapidly." Bush: "I'm confident the Syrian government has heard U.S. and I believe it when they say they want to cooperate with U.S." Events (Times in GMT)

MONDAY - * Egypt's Mubarak travels to the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia for talks on Iraq, local news agencies report.

* Spanish foreign minister meets Syrian counterpart in Damascus.

CASUALTIES: * U.S. -- 128 killed, two missing.

* Britain -- 31 killed (includes one death by natural causes.

* Iraqi military -- At least 2,320 (U.S. military estimates for Baghdad alone, no other figures available).

* Iraqi civilians -- More than 1,250 killed (minimum Iraqi estimate up to April 3). Website www.iraqbodycount.net run by academics and peace activists puts civilian deaths at between 1,878 and 2,325 based on reports by at least two media sources.

RECONSTRUCTION: * Fifty UN truckloads of wheat flour arrive in Baghdad where stocks are expected to run thin in early May.

* Turkey says agrees in principle to U.S. request that it send troops to join peacekeeping force.

* Red Cross says nine new delegates arrive in Baghdad to relieve agency's current team. * Power supply restored to parts of eastern Baghdad after being cut for two weeks, Reuters reported