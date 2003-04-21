Questions Remain on Key Aceh Meeting as Date Nears

JAKARTA -- Indonesia and separatist rebels from Aceh Province hope to find ways to keep a troubled peace pact from falling apart at a meeting due in just a few days, but as of Monday they had yet to agree on when and where to meet.

Indonesian government officials and representatives of the separatist Free Aceh Movement (GAM) have said this month they were willing to meet around April 24 or 25 to discuss the December peace agreement on the troubled province.

The deal initially brought a sharp drop in the violence that has plagued Aceh for decades, leaving at least 10,000 dead, but it has faced growing problems in recent weeks. Last week Jakarta officials said they thought the meeting could be in Japan on April 25, but on Monday an official at the chief Political Ministry told Reuters: "There is still uncertainty on the meeting of April 25 in Tokyo, because up till now the government has not yet got confirmation of the meeting, and who will attend." In resource-rich Aceh, 1,700-km (1,060 miles) northwest of Jakarta, GAM official Amni Marzuki told Reuters: "GAM still wants the meeting to be held in Geneva. But there is no certainty on the date and place yet. It's being discussed by the highest leaders of GAM and the Indonesian government."

And in Japan, a Foreign Ministry official said while chances of a meeting in Tokyo were "not zero" and Japan was willing to provide a venue, it was unclear who was in charge of the conference and no final decision had been made.

Indonesian officials have warned they might resume full-scale military operations in Aceh if the meeting -- when and if it were to occur -- did not iron out key differences between the sides. In the agreement brokered by the Geneva-based Henry Dunant Center, GAM promised to store its weapons and Indonesia agreed to withdraw troops to defensive positions. Each party has accused the other of failing to follow through on the deal.

Both made fresh claims and counter-claims on Monday and over the weekend about violent incidents and who was responsible for them, with GAM saying a total of six civilians were killed on Saturday and Sunday, and the military earlier accusing GAM of killing three civilians on Friday.

An effective peace accord in Aceh on Sumatra Island would be evidence for Indonesian President Megawati Sukarno Putri's contention her administration is bringing stability to the sprawling archipelago.

For GAM, diplomats say the deal offers its best chance at a role in governing the province, adding Indonesia is unlikely ever to grant Aceh the independence GAM has fought for.

But some analysts say elements of both the military and GAM have an interest in continuing a conflict from which they have profited by imposing levies and collection protection money.