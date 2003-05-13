U.S. Administration Sacks New Health Ministry Head

BAGHDAD -- The U.S. administration for Iraq sacked its newly appointed Iraqi head of the Health Ministry on Tuesday after he refused to publicly denounce Saddam Hussein's Baath party, Reuters reported.

A statement by the Office for Reconstruction and Humanitarian Assistance (ORHA) said Stephen Browning, the senior adviser to the ministry, asked Dr. Ali Shinan to resign "because he refused to denounce the Baath Party".

It said Shinan agreed to resign but asked to be treated with "utmost respect and dignity".

The ORHA statement said Shinan would be appointed as a specialist at a local hospital with full benefits.

Shinan's appointment 10 days ago caused uproar in medical circles, with many doctors saying he was too close to Saddam's government and demanding all senior ministry figures be changed.

Browning told a medical conference on Saturday that Shinan and other employees at the ministry had signed a statement denouncing the Baath Party but at a news conference after the meeting Shinan declined to denounce the ousted administration publicly when asked by journalists.

Shinan told reporters he had previously been appointed to his position of undersecretary in the ministry because of his skills, not because he was a member of Baath Party.

"I was just an employee at the ministry," he said. Iraq's health service, desperate for medicine and equipment after years of sanctions, war and looting, is finding it hard to cope with its sick.

U.S. officials have said senior Baath Party members, "cronies" of the toppled president and those involved in human rights abuses would be disqualified from official positions in the reconstituted ministries.

Analysts have said ORHA, which is trying to restart 23 ministries, may struggle to find enough senior technocrats who did not have close links to the Baath Party to fill the posts.